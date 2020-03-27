Capital International Investors Has $399.65 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.46% of Nutrien worth $399,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 861,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 701,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

