Capital International Investors Has $484.11 Million Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.42% of RingCentral worth $484,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,161,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 7,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 260,888 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.86.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.