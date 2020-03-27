Capital International Investors Has $569.77 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.38% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $569,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,020,000 after buying an additional 103,589 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.