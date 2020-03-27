Capital International Investors Has $608.81 Million Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,163,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.12% of State Street worth $608,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

NYSE STT traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 816,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

