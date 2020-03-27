Capital International Investors Has $854.84 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.74% of Linde worth $854,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

LIN stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

