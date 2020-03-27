Capital International Investors Has $862.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,139,570 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.40% of Pfizer worth $862,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,447,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

