Capital International Investors Has $997.11 Million Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,790 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.66% of Concho Resources worth $997,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CXO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from to in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.87.

CXO traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 30,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.