Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.06% of Blackstone Group worth $760,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $46.65. 110,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

