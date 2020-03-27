Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.96% of Global Payments worth $1,077,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.70.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $145.15. 39,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,335. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

