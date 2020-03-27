Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,721 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.02% of Gilead Sciences worth $838,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. 4,828,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,231,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,938.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

