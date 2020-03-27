Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,577,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.22% of Vale worth $826,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Vale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,071 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Vale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $200,775,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 531,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,876,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

