Capital International Investors Invests $399.30 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,905,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,300,000. Capital International Investors owned 2.15% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,412,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,625,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,190,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,880,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

