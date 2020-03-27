Capital International Investors Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.72% of Ventas worth $369,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

VTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,673. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

