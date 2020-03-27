Capital International Investors Purchases 22,297 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,518 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.52% of Adobe worth $829,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.82 on Friday, hitting $305.85. 1,235,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.39. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

