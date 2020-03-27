Capital International Investors Purchases 54,046 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.64% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $846,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 160,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $847.73.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $37.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $623.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $763.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

