Capital International Investors Purchases 5,549,960 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 5.50% of Church & Dwight worth $949,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 420,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.