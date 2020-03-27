Capital International Investors Purchases 6,223,715 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,671,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223,715 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 6.09% of Gerdau worth $512,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 298,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,130,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

