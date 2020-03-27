Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436,011 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.51% of Caterpillar worth $413,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,061. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

