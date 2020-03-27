Capital International Investors Raises Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,495,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,403 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.56% of Cenovus Energy worth $320,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 229,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

