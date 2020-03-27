Capital International Investors Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,216 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $402,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,557,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,560,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 941.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.08, for a total value of $251,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $12.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.39. 224,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,086. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

