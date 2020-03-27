Capital International Investors Reduces Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,671,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,101,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.61% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $985,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 15,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,140. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

