Capital International Investors Sells 278,489 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,489 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.04% of Analog Devices worth $896,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 489,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

