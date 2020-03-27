Capital International Investors Sells 457,405 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 457,405 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $507,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.48. The company had a trading volume of 631,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

