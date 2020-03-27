Capital International Investors Sells 929,551 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,481,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929,551 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.27% of Exxon Mobil worth $801,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

XOM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,952,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

