Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

GIS stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. 160,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.