Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 43,408 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisign by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Verisign by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,833. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.