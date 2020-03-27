Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 2,743 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.87.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $12.80 on Friday, hitting $158.73. 23,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,086. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

