Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 27,796 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134,384 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,117,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,555,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,674,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after purchasing an additional 430,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,370,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PBR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $5.19. 12,139,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,180,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $17.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.