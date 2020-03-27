Capital International Ltd. CA Buys Shares of 27,887 CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 43,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,814. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 86.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

