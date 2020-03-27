Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after buying an additional 388,387 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,366,000 after purchasing an additional 507,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 482,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ASML by 1,571.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $19.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. 43,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,812. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.58. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $182.77 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

