Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,550,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,589,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,031,000 after buying an additional 547,795 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,057,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

