Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. 1,966,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.