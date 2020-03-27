Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.20 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,736,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761,119 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

MS traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 910,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,515,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

