Capital International Ltd. CA Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.44. 2,792,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.