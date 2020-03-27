Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.89.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

