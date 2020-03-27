Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 2,720,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,227,850. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.