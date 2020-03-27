Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after acquiring an additional 549,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,122. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.