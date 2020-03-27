Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 21,322 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 276,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $42,975,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 123,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,475. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.51.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

