Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 8,401 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Shares of WAB traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 30,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,140. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

