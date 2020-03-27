Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,757,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $52,922,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 702,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,532,000 after purchasing an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRI stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 135,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

