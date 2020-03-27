Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

NASDAQ RARE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

