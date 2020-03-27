Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from to in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. 150,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.