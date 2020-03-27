Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,913. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

