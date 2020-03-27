Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.49. 60,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,970. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average of $283.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

