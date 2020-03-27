Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 1,667 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

NYSE DE traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day moving average is $166.27. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

