Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $1.43 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,300 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 9,904 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Exelon by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 306,995 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. 331,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,576. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

