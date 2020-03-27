Capital International Sarl Acquires New Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $240,921,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CDK Global by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in CDK Global by 546.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 95,261 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. 38,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

