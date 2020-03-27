Capital International Sarl Buys Shares of 33,670 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 257,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,946,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

