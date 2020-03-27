Capital International Sarl Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. 1,028,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,645. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.81.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

