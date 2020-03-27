Capital International Sarl Grows Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

